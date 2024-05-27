Telsey Advisory Group Trims Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Target Price to $500.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) had its price target cut by Telsey Advisory Group from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s Q1 2025 earnings at $6.27 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $6.02 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $26.54 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $6.98 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $6.57 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $6.04 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $9.59 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $29.16 EPS.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $580.00 to $520.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $574.00 to $627.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Loop Capital raised Ulta Beauty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $540.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $595.00 to $505.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $527.57.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $381.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $438.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $471.43. Ulta Beauty has a 12 month low of $368.02 and a 12 month high of $574.76.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $8.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.49 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 61.64% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 26.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to purchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 20,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.39, for a total value of $11,027,870.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,523,936.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 3,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.25, for a total value of $1,629,325.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,801.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Kecia Steelman sold 20,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.39, for a total value of $11,027,870.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,523,936.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,552 shares of company stock worth $12,920,326 over the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,828 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

