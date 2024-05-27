TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

TEL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a buy rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $153.89.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

TEL opened at $150.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $144.53 and a 200-day moving average of $139.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.45. TE Connectivity has a 1-year low of $115.00 and a 1-year high of $152.79.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 21.63%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that TE Connectivity will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 23.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mark Trudeau sold 7,044 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total value of $996,655.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,917 shares in the company, valued at $837,196.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TE Connectivity

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TEL. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 2.3% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 3,085 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 0.6% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 13,326 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,935,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Further Reading

