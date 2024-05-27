TD Cowen Trims Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Target Price to $42.00

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Free Report) had its target price decreased by TD Cowen from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Endava from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. HSBC upgraded shares of Endava from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Endava from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Endava from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Endava in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $46.41.

Endava Stock Performance

Shares of DAVA stock opened at $30.03 on Friday. Endava has a 52 week low of $28.13 and a 52 week high of $81.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.37 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.09.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.10). Endava had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $221.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.59 million. Analysts forecast that Endava will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Endava

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAVA. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Endava during the third quarter worth $58,433,000. Fourth Sail Capital LP bought a new position in Endava during the first quarter worth $27,622,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Endava by 156.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 866,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,669,000 after purchasing an additional 528,384 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Endava by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 987,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,854,000 after purchasing an additional 278,300 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Endava by 16.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,807,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,650,000 after purchasing an additional 256,250 shares during the period. 62.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Endava

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

