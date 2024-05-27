Target (NYSE:TGT) PT Lowered to $180.00 at Morgan Stanley

Target (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TGT. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Target from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup raised shares of Target from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Target from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. HSBC raised shares of Target from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Target from $125.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Target presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $180.41.

Target Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $145.23 on Thursday. Target has a twelve month low of $102.93 and a twelve month high of $181.86. The firm has a market cap of $67.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $164.92 and a 200 day moving average of $150.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). Target had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $24.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. Target’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Target will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 49.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $7,538,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 346,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,115,870.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $7,538,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 346,919 shares in the company, valued at $58,115,870.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,600 shares of company stock worth $8,819,598 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Target

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $759,810,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Target by 15,009.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,757,088 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $250,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745,459 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Target by 37,301.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,698,764 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $187,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,222 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Target by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,762,227 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $747,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Target by 51,357.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,220,576 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $173,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,204 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Stories

