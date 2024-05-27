Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target Lowered to $190.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Target (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $209.00 to $190.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup upgraded Target from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Target from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Target from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Target from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Target currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $180.41.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $145.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.13. Target has a 1 year low of $102.93 and a 1 year high of $181.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The business had revenue of $24.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Target will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.38%.

In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total transaction of $786,048.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,576,658.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total transaction of $786,048.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,576,658.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $7,538,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 346,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,115,870.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,600 shares of company stock worth $8,819,598 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in Target by 2.9% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 44,232 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $605,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Target by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 519,634 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $73,819,000 after acquiring an additional 24,066 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 109.9% in the fourth quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 27,267 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after acquiring an additional 14,274 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Chip Partners LLC boosted its position in Target by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 130,179 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,540,000 after purchasing an additional 6,348 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

