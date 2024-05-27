Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Holdings Decreased by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lessened its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 22.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 612,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 178,876 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 0.40% of Synopsys worth $315,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 157.1% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 52.9% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

In other news, Director Roy Vallee sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.66, for a total value of $5,726,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,453,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Roy Vallee sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.66, for a total value of $5,726,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,453,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Marc N. Casper bought 750 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $585.45 per share, with a total value of $439,087.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,016,341.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Stock Performance

Shares of SNPS stock traded up $1.10 on Monday, reaching $587.40. 725,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,139,357. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $558.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $547.57. The company has a market capitalization of $89.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.07. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $409.83 and a 12-month high of $629.38.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.03 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. Research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNPS has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $615.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $672.00 price target (up previously from $665.00) on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Synopsys from $640.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $616.18.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

