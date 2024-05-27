Swipe 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $10.29 Million (SXP)

Swipe (SXP) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. Swipe has a total market capitalization of $216.17 million and $10.29 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swipe coin can now be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000514 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Swipe has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Swipe Coin Profile

Swipe launched on August 14th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 605,199,253 coins and its circulating supply is 605,202,954 coins. Swipe’s official website is solar.org. The official message board for Swipe is blog.solar.org. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @solarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Solar (SXP) is an open-source layer-one blockchain for decentralized peer-to-peer payments, governed by a DAO and secured by 53 delegates using delegated proof-of-stake. SXP is used for transactions on the platform and staking rewards, and Solar’s development will focus on improving governance and interoperability with other ecosystems.”

