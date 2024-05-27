Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) versus Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY) Head to Head Contrast

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) and Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Nerdy has a beta of 1.9, indicating that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Strategic Education has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

39.1% of Nerdy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.3% of Strategic Education shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.4% of Nerdy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of Strategic Education shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nerdy -14.49% -41.24% -26.63% Strategic Education 8.70% 6.78% 5.15%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nerdy and Strategic Education’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Nerdy and Strategic Education’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nerdy $193.40 million 1.64 -$40.17 million ($0.28) -6.46 Strategic Education $1.13 billion 2.49 $69.79 million $4.22 27.20

Strategic Education has higher revenue and earnings than Nerdy. Nerdy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Strategic Education, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Nerdy and Strategic Education, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nerdy 0 1 5 0 2.83 Strategic Education 0 0 4 0 3.00

Nerdy presently has a consensus price target of $4.82, indicating a potential upside of 166.38%. Strategic Education has a consensus price target of $133.50, indicating a potential upside of 16.29%. Given Nerdy’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Nerdy is more favorable than Strategic Education.

Summary

Strategic Education beats Nerdy on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nerdy

(Get Free Report)

Nerdy, Inc. operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including artificial intelligence to connect students, users, parents, guardians, and purchasers of various ages to tutors, instructors, subject matter experts, educators, and other professionals, delivering value on both sides of the network. Its learning destination provides learning experiences across various subjects and multiple formats, including one-on-one instruction, small group tutoring, large format classes, tutor chat, essay review, adaptive assessment, and self-study tools. The company's flagship business, Varsity Tutors, operates platforms for live online tutoring and classes. Its solutions are available directly to learners, as well as through education systems. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri.

About Strategic Education

(Get Free Report)

Strategic Education, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. The company operates through U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services segments. It operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute. In addition, the company operates Capella University that provides post-secondary education; Torrens University, which offers undergraduate, graduate, higher degree by research, and specialized degree courses primarily in business, design and creative technology, health, hospitality, and education fields through online and on physical campuses located in Australia; Think Education, a vocational training organization; and Media Design School, which provides industry-endorsed courses in 3D animation and visual effects, game art and programming, graphic and motion design, digital media artificial intelligence, and creative advertising in New Zealand. It also offers Workforce Edge, a platform to employers that provides education benefits administration solutions; and Sophia Learning, which enables lower cost education benefits programs. Strategic Education, Inc. was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia.

