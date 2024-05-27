StockNews.com Upgrades First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) to “Hold”

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

FCF has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Stephens cut their price objective on First Commonwealth Financial from $16.50 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.

NYSE FCF opened at $13.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.82. First Commonwealth Financial has a 52 week low of $11.16 and a 52 week high of $15.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.86.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $116.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.80 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EMC Capital Management grew its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 7.0% during the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 12,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 89,097 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 25,775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 6.3% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,434 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 0.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 226,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,762,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

