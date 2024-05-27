StockNews.com Lowers REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Separately, Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up from $58.00) on shares of REX American Resources in a report on Friday, April 12th.

NYSE REX opened at $56.02 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.17 and its 200 day moving average is $47.26. REX American Resources has a 12 month low of $31.96 and a 12 month high of $60.78. The stock has a market cap of $980.35 million, a PE ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.08.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The energy company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.45. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $187.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that REX American Resources will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Douglas Bruggeman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total transaction of $119,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,280,858. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Douglas Bruggeman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total transaction of $119,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,280,858. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stuart A. Rose sold 5,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.08, for a total value of $292,781.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,492,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,673,074.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,984 shares of company stock valued at $6,643,493 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.68% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of REX. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of REX American Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of REX American Resources by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 893 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of REX American Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $133,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of REX American Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of REX American Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, ethanol, distillers corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

