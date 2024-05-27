StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of SenesTech in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

NASDAQ:SNES opened at $0.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.02. The company has a current ratio of 6.91, a quick ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. SenesTech has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $16.56.

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.02). SenesTech had a negative net margin of 545.82% and a negative return on equity of 181.46%. The company had revenue of $0.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($15.85) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SenesTech will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SenesTech stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 70,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 1.94% of SenesTech as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. It offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that limits reproduction of male and female rats. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

