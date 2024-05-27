StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on HMST. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of HomeStreet from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of HomeStreet from $15.50 to $13.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

HomeStreet Trading Down 1.1 %

HMST opened at $9.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.59. The company has a market capitalization of $176.34 million, a P/E ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.35. HomeStreet has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $15.82.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $41.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.07 million. HomeStreet had a negative return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 8.97%. Analysts forecast that HomeStreet will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at HomeStreet

In other news, Director Joanne R. Harrell bought 1,685 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.87 per share, for a total transaction of $25,055.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,667.09. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HomeStreet

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EMC Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 8,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in HomeStreet in the first quarter valued at about $3,720,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in HomeStreet by 10.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in HomeStreet in the first quarter worth about $903,000. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 29.3% during the first quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 229,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,458,000 after acquiring an additional 52,136 shares during the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management services.

