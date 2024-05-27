StockNews.com Downgrades Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on PFIS. Hovde Group cut their price target on shares of Peoples Financial Services from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Stephens reduced their price target on Peoples Financial Services from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th.

PFIS opened at $41.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.95 million, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.48. Peoples Financial Services has a 52-week low of $36.26 and a 52-week high of $49.99.

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Peoples Financial Services had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $22.72 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Peoples Financial Services will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Peoples Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 50.31%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFIS. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Peoples Financial Services by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Peoples Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $281,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $355,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 13.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. 31.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides various commercial and retail banking services. The company accepts money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings, individual retirement, demand deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts.

