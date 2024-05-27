StockNews.com Begins Coverage on American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of AMS opened at $3.32 on Friday. American Shared Hospital Services has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $3.69. The company has a market cap of $21.02 million, a P/E ratio of 41.51 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Get American Shared Hospital Services alerts:

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 million. American Shared Hospital Services had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 4.29%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Shared Hospital Services will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of American Shared Hospital Services

About American Shared Hospital Services

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in American Shared Hospital Services stock. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services ( NYSEAMERICAN:AMS Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.17% of American Shared Hospital Services at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

American Shared Hospital Services provides stereotactic radiosurgery and advanced radiation therapy equipment. It operates in two segments, Medical Equipment Leasing, and Retail. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Shared Hospital Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Shared Hospital Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.