StockNews.com Begins Coverage on American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
American Shared Hospital Services Stock Down 2.4 %
Shares of AMS opened at $3.32 on Friday. American Shared Hospital Services has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $3.69. The company has a market cap of $21.02 million, a P/E ratio of 41.51 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 million. American Shared Hospital Services had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 4.29%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Shared Hospital Services will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.
American Shared Hospital Services provides stereotactic radiosurgery and advanced radiation therapy equipment. It operates in two segments, Medical Equipment Leasing, and Retail. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.
