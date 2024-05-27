Stephens Reiterates Overweight Rating for Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO)

Stephens reissued their overweight rating on shares of Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has a $31.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on COCO. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Vita Coco from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Vita Coco from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $29.67.

Get Vita Coco alerts:

View Our Latest Report on COCO

Vita Coco Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of COCO stock opened at $26.24 on Thursday. Vita Coco has a twelve month low of $19.41 and a twelve month high of $33.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.04.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. Vita Coco had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 26.27%. The company had revenue of $112.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Vita Coco will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Michael Kirban sold 19,198 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $480,141.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 656,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,418,639.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Michael Kirban sold 19,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $480,141.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 656,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,418,639.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ira Liran sold 13,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $350,229.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 645,942 shares in the company, valued at $16,161,468.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,353 shares of company stock worth $1,309,536 over the last ninety days. 34.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vita Coco during the third quarter worth approximately $324,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vita Coco during the third quarter valued at $337,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Vita Coco by 95.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vita Coco in the third quarter worth about $724,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its position in Vita Coco by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 208,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,432,000 after buying an additional 30,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Vita Coco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vita Coco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vita Coco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.