Status Price Reaches $0.0365 on Top Exchanges (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. In the last week, Status has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. Status has a total market cap of $141.81 million and approximately $7.40 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Status token can now be bought for approximately $0.0365 or 0.00000053 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00009249 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00011285 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001372 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,065.23 or 1.00083384 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00011442 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $82.27 or 0.00119224 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00003714 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Status Profile

Status is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,884,407,117 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Status is status.im.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,883,511,801.8636084 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.03661982 USD and is down -0.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 139 active market(s) with $1,632,320.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

