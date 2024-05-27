Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Sells 8,000 Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lessened its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 36,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. DDFG Inc lifted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. DDFG Inc now owns 12,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial lifted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 9,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 25,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Rede Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 14,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NULV traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.16. The stock had a trading volume of 60,831 shares. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.57. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $25.49 and a 52 week high of $30.70.

About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

