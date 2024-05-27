Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Sells 57 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. decreased its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,918 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 625.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 68.9% in the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on META shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $397.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $610.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $540.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $509.80.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ META traded up $12.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $478.22. The company had a trading volume of 12,024,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,476,807. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $484.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $426.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $249.17 and a 12 month high of $531.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.21.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $36.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.28 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 32.06%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,412 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.18, for a total transaction of $37,636,166.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total transaction of $280,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,115,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.18, for a total value of $37,636,166.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 809,054 shares of company stock valued at $401,166,117. 13.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

