Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Sells 486 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $12,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2,168.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,715,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,463,111 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $139,341,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,547,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,662,000 after acquiring an additional 299,689 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 635,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,654,000 after acquiring an additional 259,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $47,970,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of VB traded up $2.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $222.59. 315,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 757,204. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $220.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.69. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $229.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

