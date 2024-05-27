Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Sells 28,573 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. decreased its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,192,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,573 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $13,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 118.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.
Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Up 0.4 %
NASDAQ WBD traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,370,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,929,381. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.34 and a fifty-two week high of $14.76. The company has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a PE ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.62.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have commented on WBD shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Warner Bros. Discovery from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Thursday, May 9th. KeyCorp upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.32.
Warner Bros. Discovery Profile
Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.
