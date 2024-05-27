Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Has $18.53 Million Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lowered its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 197,510 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,860 shares during the period. TJX Companies accounts for 0.9% of Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $18,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX stock traded up $1.98 on Monday, hitting $102.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,625,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,243,720. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.65 and a fifty-two week high of $104.98. The company has a market capitalization of $115.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.27 and its 200-day moving average is $95.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.23.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 64.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel and home fashions retailer to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 37.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total transaction of $266,248.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,968,480.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total value of $266,248.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,968,480.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $1,979,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,053,982.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on TJX. Barclays upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI set a $113.00 target price on TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.05.

About TJX Companies

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

