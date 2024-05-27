Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. reduced its holdings in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,073,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 126,990 shares during the period. Liquidity Services makes up 1.8% of Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Liquidity Services worth $35,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LQDT. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Liquidity Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 26,257 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 49,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 6,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Liquidity Services by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,140,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,630,000 after buying an additional 7,868 shares during the period. 71.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Liquidity Services alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on LQDT shares. TheStreet lowered Liquidity Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Liquidity Services in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director George H. Ellis sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,535. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 29.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Liquidity Services Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of LQDT stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.29. 51,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,514. The company has a market cap of $587.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68 and a beta of 1.38. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.99 and a fifty-two week high of $21.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.25 and its 200-day moving average is $18.00.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Liquidity Services had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $91.45 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share.

Liquidity Services Profile

(Free Report)

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. Its marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidity Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidity Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.