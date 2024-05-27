Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Cuts Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,175 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $10,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 243,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,293,000 after buying an additional 4,320 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $338,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 315.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 447,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,635,000 after acquiring an additional 339,846 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 98.0% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 21,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 10,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $217,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VCSH traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $76.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,544,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,382,249. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.43 and a twelve month high of $77.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.89.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a $0.2492 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

