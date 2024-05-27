Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Boosts Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,565 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 35,220 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,268,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 7,881 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,499,630 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $506,875,000 after acquiring an additional 804,634 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Salesforce by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 821,761 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $166,637,000 after buying an additional 6,888 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Brian Millham sold 24,453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.08, for a total value of $7,386,762.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Brian Millham sold 24,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.08, for a total transaction of $7,386,762.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.46, for a total value of $287,743.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,040,011.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 618,870 shares of company stock valued at $179,639,684. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Stock Down 2.3 %

CRM traded down $6.28 on Monday, reaching $272.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,325,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,342,770. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $286.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $275.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $263.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.30. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $193.68 and a fifty-two week high of $318.71.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is currently 9.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $342.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.94.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Salesforce

About Salesforce

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.