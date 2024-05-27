Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 645,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,453 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.3% of Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $26,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. S&CO Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 83,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $152,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 287.2% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 5,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $10,554,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of VWO traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $44.20. 5,688,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,937,193. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.46 and a fifty-two week high of $44.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.