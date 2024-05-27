SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Trading 1.3% Higher

Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) were up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.00 and last traded at $6.92. Approximately 21,665,800 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 51,628,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SOFI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded SoFi Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $7.50 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $6.50 target price (down from $7.00) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.08.

SoFi Technologies Trading Up 1.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.82.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $580.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.27 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 1.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at SoFi Technologies

In other SoFi Technologies news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $389,971.89. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 390,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,706,968.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total transaction of $389,971.89. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 390,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,706,968.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 28,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.90 per share, for a total transaction of $198,547.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,033,369 shares in the company, valued at $55,430,246.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SOFI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,349,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in SoFi Technologies by 176.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,767,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,601,000 after buying an additional 6,870,610 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in SoFi Technologies by 176.3% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,767,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,494,000 after buying an additional 6,870,610 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in SoFi Technologies by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,459,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,527,000 after buying an additional 5,057,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,595,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

About SoFi Technologies

(Get Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Featured Stories

