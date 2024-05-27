Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$0.90.

SOT.UN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$0.80 to C$0.65 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$0.80 to C$0.75 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$1.00 to C$0.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

Shares of TSE:SOT.UN opened at C$0.60 on Wednesday. Slate Office REIT has a 12 month low of C$0.60 and a 12 month high of C$2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.78. The firm has a market cap of C$48.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.93.

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

