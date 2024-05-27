Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Shares Purchased by 1492 Capital Management LLC

1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,270 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKX. Bfsg LLC raised its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,035 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 8,646 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,895 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,225 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skechers U.S.A.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, COO David Weinberg sold 20,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $1,236,010.86. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 99,655 shares in the company, valued at $6,089,917.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Skechers U.S.A. news, COO David Weinberg sold 20,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $1,236,010.86. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 99,655 shares in the company, valued at $6,089,917.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Michael Greenberg sold 25,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $1,544,983.02. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 123,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,543,479.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,914 shares of company stock worth $5,005,765 over the last 90 days. 24.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Friday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Monday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.83.

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of SKX stock traded up $0.91 on Monday, reaching $68.29. 1,202,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,649,470. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.58 and a 12-month high of $69.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.87.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.23. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

