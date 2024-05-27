Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM) Director Yikang Liu Sells 11,832 Shares

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM – Get Free Report) Director Yikang Liu sold 11,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.65, for a total transaction of C$66,878.01.

Yikang Liu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 20th, Yikang Liu sold 15,167 shares of Silvercorp Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.03, for a total value of C$61,053.24.

Silvercorp Metals Stock Up 1.6 %

Silvercorp Metals stock traded up C$0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$5.67. 200,873 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,748. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 4.43. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$2.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.77 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.88. The company has a market cap of C$1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 1.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Silvercorp Metals from C$5.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

About Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.

