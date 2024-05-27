SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) Shares Sold by Strategic Value Partners LLC

Strategic Value Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW – Free Report) by 86.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 393,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,530,000 shares during the period. SilverBow Resources accounts for about 5.9% of Strategic Value Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Strategic Value Partners LLC’s holdings in SilverBow Resources were worth $11,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 138.4% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 8,624.0% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on SilverBow Resources from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded SilverBow Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho cut SilverBow Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm started coverage on SilverBow Resources in a research note on Monday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SilverBow Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.33.

SilverBow Resources Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:SBOW traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.35. 1,080,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 487,041. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.72. SilverBow Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $22.14 and a one year high of $43.95. The company has a market cap of $979.46 million, a PE ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 2.52.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $256.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.27 million. SilverBow Resources had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 24.41%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Equities analysts predict that SilverBow Resources, Inc. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

SilverBow Resources Company Profile

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, exploration, develops, acquires, and operates oil and natural gas properties in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

