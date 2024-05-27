Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) were down 1.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $56.91 and last traded at $56.97. Approximately 8,537,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 10,421,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on SHOP. Barclays cut their price target on Shopify from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Shopify from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Shopify from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shopify currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.06.

Get Shopify alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on SHOP

Shopify Trading Down 1.2 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $73.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -335.12, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.29.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in Shopify by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 350 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its position in shares of Shopify by 4,344.4% in the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.