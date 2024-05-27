Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Sold by Sculati Wealth Management LLC

Sculati Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,980 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in Shopify by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 350 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 4,344.4% in the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 447 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify Stock Performance

SHOP stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $56.97. 8,537,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,421,573. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.29. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.50 and a 12 month high of $91.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -335.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHOP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities cut their price target on Shopify from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Shopify from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded shares of Shopify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.06.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

