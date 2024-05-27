Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Upgraded to “Sell” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Separately, BWS Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SHEN opened at $17.82 on Thursday. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 12 month low of $11.87 and a 12 month high of $25.51. The firm has a market cap of $972.08 million, a P/E ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.04.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $69.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.52 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 77.44% and a return on equity of 0.27%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Shenandoah Telecommunications

In other Shenandoah Telecommunications news, CEO Christopher E. French acquired 11,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.69 per share, for a total transaction of $161,590.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,750 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,697,127.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Edward H. Mckay bought 10,000 shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.95 per share, for a total transaction of $149,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 66,951 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,917.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 24,463 shares of company stock worth $363,095 in the last quarter. 4.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 1st quarter worth $109,000. HTLF Bank bought a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the first quarter valued at about $181,000. Institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. It operates in two segments, Broadband and Tower. The company Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky through hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand; and fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand name.

