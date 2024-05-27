SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN) Shares Purchased by 1492 Capital Management LLC

1492 Capital Management LLC raised its position in SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SharkNinja were worth $813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SharkNinja during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in SharkNinja in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Deuterium Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SharkNinja during the 4th quarter worth $256,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SharkNinja in the 3rd quarter worth $402,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SharkNinja in the third quarter valued at about $414,000. 34.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SharkNinja alerts:

SharkNinja Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE SN traded up 1.72 on Monday, hitting 76.88. The company had a trading volume of 474,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,523. SharkNinja, Inc. has a 12-month low of 25.84 and a 12-month high of 78.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 56.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of 65.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of 55.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SharkNinja ( NYSE:SN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported 1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 0.95 by 0.11. The firm had revenue of 1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 949.88 million. SharkNinja had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 4.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SN. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of SharkNinja from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on SharkNinja in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of SharkNinja from $76.00 to $83.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on SharkNinja from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SharkNinja presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of 74.56.

View Our Latest Report on SN

SharkNinja Profile

(Free Report)

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SharkNinja Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SharkNinja and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.