ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) dropped 2.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $736.37 and last traded at $738.51. Approximately 1,357,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 1,198,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $758.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $885.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $814.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $820.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $850.00 to $830.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $870.00 to $885.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $808.73.

ServiceNow Trading Down 2.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $151.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $747.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $733.01.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.41. ServiceNow had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. On average, research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.78, for a total transaction of $136,568.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,163,527.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 917 shares of company stock worth $690,880 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ServiceNow

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $1,648,259,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at $897,908,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 69,354.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 821,648 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $580,486,000 after purchasing an additional 820,465 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,036,796 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,256,407,000 after buying an additional 595,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth about $403,034,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

