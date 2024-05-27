Sculati Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,935 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Sculati Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,935 shares during the quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 547.8% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 82,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after buying an additional 69,605 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 663,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,355,000 after purchasing an additional 58,198 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,867,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,156,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,927 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 142,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 155,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after purchasing an additional 9,473 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE OHI traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.47. 874,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,734,421. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.92. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.53 and a 1 year high of $34.77. The company has a quick ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.52%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 241.44%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, May 6th. BNP Paribas raised Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.63.

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

