Sculati Wealth Management LLC Sells 150 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Sculati Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,092 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its stake in General Electric by 968.4% in the 4th quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CGC Financial Services LLC raised its position in General Electric by 90.2% in the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 243 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, April 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on General Electric from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on General Electric from $165.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.00.

General Electric Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:GE traded up $2.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $167.33. The company had a trading volume of 5,500,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,598,278. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82. General Electric has a one year low of $79.76 and a one year high of $170.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $162.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.03. The company has a market capitalization of $183.16 billion, a PE ratio of 54.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.25.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $16.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.25 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.72%.

Insider Activity at General Electric

In other General Electric news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total transaction of $7,377,211.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 112,958 shares in the company, valued at $18,391,821.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

