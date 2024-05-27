Sculati Wealth Management LLC Purchases 257 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Sculati Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,352 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of V. Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $3,427,000. Richelieu Gestion SA purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $307,000. Finally, Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Visa by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,926 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
Visa Trading Up 0.1 %
Visa stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $274.49. 4,339,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,322,638. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $276.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.06. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.14 and a fifty-two week high of $290.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $502.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.95.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.24%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on V. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wedbush increased their target price on Visa from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $307.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Visa from $309.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.76.
Insider Activity at Visa
In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total transaction of $2,298,952.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares in the company, valued at $150,833.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total value of $2,298,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares in the company, valued at $150,833.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,402 shares of company stock worth $9,559,382. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
