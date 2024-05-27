Scotiabank Upgrades Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) to “Sector Outperform”

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. Scotiabank currently has $30.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $27.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised Americold Realty Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Americold Realty Trust currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $30.78.

Shares of COLD stock opened at $25.37 on Thursday. Americold Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $21.87 and a 12 month high of $33.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.68, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -75.21%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,426,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,116 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $677,077,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,698,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,526,000 after acquiring an additional 3,879,632 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 76,044.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,243,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,852,000 after acquiring an additional 6,234,868 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,207,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,758,000 after acquiring an additional 552,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

