S&CO Inc. Sells 6,180 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

S&CO Inc. reduced its stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 569,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,180 shares during the period. Cameco accounts for 1.9% of S&CO Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $24,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cameco by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 8,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in Cameco by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 12,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. grew its position in Cameco by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 9,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Cameco by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joule Financial LLC raised its holdings in Cameco by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 16,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Stock Performance

Cameco stock traded up $1.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,535,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,854,238. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.65. Cameco Co. has a 1 year low of $26.15 and a 1 year high of $54.93. The stock has a market cap of $23.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.87 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). Cameco had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $470.29 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CCJ. StockNews.com downgraded Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cameco in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cameco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.75.

Cameco Profile

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

