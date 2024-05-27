S&CO Inc. Sells 25 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

S&CO Inc. lessened its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,704 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 9,079 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 18,173 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,456,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 5,212 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on META shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $535.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $585.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $610.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $545.00 price target (down previously from $600.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $509.80.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 5,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total value of $2,386,617.30. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 15,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,272,152.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 5,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total value of $2,386,617.30. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 15,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,272,152.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.57, for a total transaction of $423,150.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,234,091.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 809,054 shares of company stock worth $401,166,117 over the last three months. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META stock traded up $12.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $478.22. The company had a trading volume of 12,024,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,476,807. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $484.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $426.77. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $249.17 and a one year high of $531.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.39. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm had revenue of $36.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.28 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.