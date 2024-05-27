S&CO Inc. Purchases 150 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

S&CO Inc. raised its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,971 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 333.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 130 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of CRM traded down $6.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $272.29. The company had a trading volume of 8,325,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,342,770. The firm has a market cap of $263.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $286.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $275.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $193.68 and a 52-week high of $318.71.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is presently 9.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $4,275,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,482,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,557,463,195. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $4,275,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,482,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,557,463,195. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,075 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.32, for a total value of $2,188,439.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,483 shares in the company, valued at $11,903,561.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 618,870 shares of company stock valued at $179,639,684 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRM. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Monday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective (up previously from $325.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.94.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

