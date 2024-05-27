S&CO Inc. Has $5.03 Million Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

S&CO Inc. lessened its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,790 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the period. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $5,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.5% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 27,823 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,603,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 96,241 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,820,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,561,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In related news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total value of $2,756,711.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,317,414. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SYK shares. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Stryker from $348.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Stryker from $362.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Stryker from $366.00 to $369.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Stryker from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Stryker from $367.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $370.50.

Stryker Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE SYK traded up $5.42 on Monday, reaching $335.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,230,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,312. The firm has a market cap of $127.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.91. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $249.98 and a fifty-two week high of $361.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $339.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $324.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 16.03%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 36.53%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

