S&CO Inc. Has $48.12 Million Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

S&CO Inc. cut its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 206,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 960 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing comprises about 3.7% of S&CO Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. S&CO Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Automatic Data Processing worth $48,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on ADP. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $267.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $254.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.42.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 368 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.01, for a total transaction of $90,899.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,018,996.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

ADP stock traded down $2.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $248.90. 973,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,686,309. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $205.53 and a 1-year high of $256.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 93.09% and a net margin of 19.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

