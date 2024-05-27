S&CO Inc. Has $2.26 Million Stock Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

S&CO Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,828 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $2,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 6.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,563,774 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $161,338,000 after acquiring an additional 415,512 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,067,780 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $91,398,000 after purchasing an additional 154,850 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 7.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,053,751 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $75,061,000 after purchasing an additional 202,288 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,878,337 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $55,956,000 after purchasing an additional 37,474 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 138.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,750,779 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $43,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,225 shares during the period. 47.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Franklin Resources Stock Up 0.9 %
BEN traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,491,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,732,274. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.47. The company has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.44. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.88 and a 52 week high of $30.32.
Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is presently 70.86%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franklin Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.
Franklin Resources Company Profile
Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.
