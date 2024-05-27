S&CO Inc. Cuts Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

S&CO Inc. lowered its stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $7,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 151.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Global Management

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider Leon D. Black sold 450,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total transaction of $49,819,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,604,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,716,774,418.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $3,338,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 359,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,002,634.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Leon D. Black sold 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total value of $49,819,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,604,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,716,774,418.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE APO traded up $2.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $115.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,944,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,280,480. The stock has a market cap of $65.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.61. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.97 and a 12 month high of $117.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.35.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $839.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.33 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 16.27%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.463 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is presently 20.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.62.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

