S&CO Inc. Boosts Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

S&CO Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,423 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,220 shares during the quarter. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $3,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in TE Connectivity by 358.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 243 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on TE Connectivity from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.89.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

NYSE TEL traded up $0.87 on Monday, reaching $150.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,180,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,056,671. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.45. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $115.00 and a 12-month high of $152.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $144.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.96. The stock has a market cap of $46.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.36.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 21.63%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.79%.

Insider Transactions at TE Connectivity

In other news, Director Mark Trudeau sold 7,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total transaction of $996,655.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,917 shares in the company, valued at $837,196.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Articles

