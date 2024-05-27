S&CO Inc. Acquires 5,155 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

S&CO Inc. boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,535 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,155 shares during the quarter. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $3,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 247.0% in the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 292.6% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 636 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on EW. Mizuho increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. OTR Global raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.31.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian bought 580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.74 per share, for a total transaction of $49,729.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,198.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian bought 580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.74 per share, for a total transaction of $49,729.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,198.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total value of $620,955.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,074 shares in the company, valued at $1,632,543.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,707 shares of company stock worth $16,034,814 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

NYSE:EW traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $87.98. 1,786,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,551,060. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.74. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $60.57 and a one year high of $96.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $53.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 23.01%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

