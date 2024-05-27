Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) is Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s Largest Position

Madden Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,998 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises about 8.6% of Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Madden Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $15,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zhang Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 153,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,566,000 after purchasing an additional 7,844 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $666,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 664,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,215,000 after purchasing an additional 43,035 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,632,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,899,000 after purchasing an additional 39,608 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHB stock traded up $0.38 on Monday, hitting $61.47. 4,523,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 860,516. The company has a market capitalization of $28.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $47.46 and a 1-year high of $61.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.07 and its 200 day moving average is $57.41.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

