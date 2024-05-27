Schubert & Co Takes Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:GJUL)

Schubert & Co acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:GJUL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 11,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July comprises 0.3% of Schubert & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ferguson Shapiro LLC purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,157,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July by 8,409.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 351,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,290,000 after purchasing an additional 347,805 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,514,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,693,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,232,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of GJUL stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,905. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July has a 12-month low of $29.24 and a 12-month high of $34.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.78 and a 200 day moving average of $32.77.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – July (GJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. GJUL was launched on Jul 21, 2023 and is issued by First Trust.

